Saudi Arabia thwarts attempts to smuggle over 18 million amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabian authorities have thwarted multiple criminal attempts to smuggle and distribute more over 18 million amphetamine pills in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said on Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a video posted on the interior ministry’s Twitter account titled “The War on Drugs,” MOI said 9,878,500 amphetamine pills were seized from five citizens, who hid the drugs inside iron tablets in Riyadh.
In cooperation with the General Authority of Customs, 3,228,323 amphetamine pills were also seized from a resident, hidden inside a shipment of potatoes in Saudi Arabia’s al-Haditha border crossing, according to MOI.
In Jeddah, 5,827,000 amphetamine pills were seized in the possession of five citizens and five residents, hidden inside belts, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control reported.
“Those involved were arrested and referred to the authorities,” according to the video published by MOI.
Read more:
Maritime forces led by Saudi Naval Force seizes over a tonne of Hashish in drug bust
Saudi Arabia foils plot to smuggle drugs into Kingdom
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 11:09 - GMT 08:09