Saudi Ministry of Culture, SDRPY sign memorandum to protect Yemeni cultural heritage

The Saudi Ministry of Culture has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) to protect Yemeni antiquities and cultural heritage, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The memorandum of joint cooperation was reportedly signed in response “to the request of the Yemeni government to help it preserve the cultural heritage of Yemen, support cultural efforts and protect endangered antiquities” in cooperation with the Yemeni government.

“Under this agreement, the Kingdom’s government will work in cooperation with the relevant organizations, and in coordination with the Yemeni government and the local authority, to support and protect Yemeni heritage and antiquities,” SPA reported.

“Building on the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, and at the request of the Yemeni government, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and SDRPY have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to protect Yemeni antiquities and cultural heritage,” Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Farhan Al Saud was quoted as saying.

The cooperation also aims to rehabilitate and develop Yemen’s capabilities in the cultural sector.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by the minister of culture and Mohammed al-Jabir, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen and the general supervisor of SDRPY.

“This Memorandum of Cooperation comes as a continuation of the development inclusion track with the Yemeni government and local authorities to support the culture sector in Yemen, build the capacity of its cadres and benefit from expertise of specialized international organizations,” al-Jabir was quoted by SPA as saying.

For his part, Yemen’s Minister of Information, Moammar al-Eryani, said: “Highly appreciate Saudi Arabia’s stand under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince,” adding that he welcomes the cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and SDRPY.

The signing ceremony took place virtually on Wednesday.

