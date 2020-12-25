NEWS
GULF

Houthi naval mine hits commercial cargo ship in southern Red Sea: Arab Coalition

The Houthis have planted thousands of mines and explosives in the western coast killing hundreds of people. (File photo/Supplied)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Friday 25 December 2020
Text size A A A

A naval mine planted by the Houthi militia has hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, leading to minor damages, according to the Arab Coalition.

The Arab Coalition said the attack led to minor damage to the bow of the ship, without causing any human losses.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The terrorist activity by the militia by planting mines in the southern Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait has been increasing. The militia’s cultivation of naval mines is a serious threat to international shipping and global trade,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

Read more:

Houthis beat pregnant Yemeni mother to death in front of children in Ibb: Activists

Arab Coalition destroys naval mines planted by Houthis in Red Sea

Houthi official accused of prison torture at Yemen’s Central Security prison

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 25 December 2020 KSA 18:32 - GMT 15:32

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top