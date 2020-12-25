Houthi naval mine hits commercial cargo ship in southern Red Sea: Arab Coalition

A naval mine planted by the Houthi militia has hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, leading to minor damages, according to the Arab Coalition.
The Arab Coalition said the attack led to minor damage to the bow of the ship, without causing any human losses.
“The terrorist activity by the militia by planting mines in the southern Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait has been increasing. The militia’s cultivation of naval mines is a serious threat to international shipping and global trade,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.
