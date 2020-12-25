Yemen’s PM calls Houthi killing of mother in Ibb a ‘heinous crime’

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed has described the killing of a young mother by the Houthis in front of her children in the Ibb province as a heinous crime.

“The Houthis killing of the martyr Ahlam al-Ashari in her home and in front of her children is a heinous crime that clearly expresses the reality of this racist militia that has swallowed the blood of innocent Yemenis, blew up their homes and attacked their sanctities and honor. We cannot find peace and preserve dignity without resisting and defeating this criminal group,” Saeed tweeted on Friday.

Houthi militants reportedly beat a pregnant mother to death in Ibb in front of her four children while attempting a house raid to arrest her husband, according to activists.

Local Yemeni media said the attack took place on Thursday when Houthi militants arriving in an armored vehicle stormed the house of the woman identified Ahlam al-Ashari in the al-Odain district in the Ibb province of Yemen.

The 29-year-old mother was severely beaten in various parts of her body and sustained several deep wounds to her head and face, which led to her death immediately after she was transferred to al-Odain Hospital in order to treat her, according to local Yemeni media outlets.

