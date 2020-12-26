Saudi Arabia’s King Salman asks GCC Sec. Gen. to invite Gulf leaders to GCC Summit

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has requested from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General to formally invite Gulf leaders to the 41st GCC Summit to be held in the capital Riyadh on January 5, according to a press release.

“I had the honor today to personally deliver King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s invitation to the President of the United Arab Emirates H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the 41st GCC Summit taking place in Riyadh on January 5, 2021. The invitation was received by the Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today in Dubai,” Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah al-Hajraf said in the statement.

GCC leaders have held the annual meeting to “discuss coordination, integration, and interconnection between the member States and their citizens in economic development, commerce, education, and culture.”



According to the statement, “the GCC’s focus today is on meeting the ambitions of the region’s young and digital population and enabling them to drive the region forward while remembering their shared heritage.”

The six member states include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

During the upcoming summit, it is expected that leaders will focus on what steps should be taken to overcome the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the Gulf countries and how to revive the economies, WAM reported.

