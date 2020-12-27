Arab Coalition destroys five Iranian-made naval mines in Red Sea

The Arab Coalition has said it has found and destroyed give Iranian-made “Sadaf” naval mines during the past 24 hours, according to a statement.

The coalition said it has seen an increase in the Houthi militia’s activity in planting naval mines in the southern parts of the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in recent weeks.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The planting of mines by the Houthi militias, with Iranian support, represents a serious threat to the shipping and international trade routes,” the coalition said in a statement.

On December 25, a naval mine planted by the Houthi militia hit a commercial cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, leading to minor damages.

The Arab Coalition said the attack led to minor damage to the bow of the ship, without causing any human losses.

Read more:

Houthi naval mine hits commercial cargo ship in southern Red Sea: Arab Coalition

Houthis beat pregnant Yemeni mother to death in front of children in Ibb: Activists

Arab Coalition destroys naval mines planted by Houthis in Red Sea

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 18:57 - GMT 15:57