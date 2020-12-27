Dubai ruler approves $15.55 bln budget for 2021

Dubai, the business and financial hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has approved a 57.1 billion dirham ($15.55 billion) budget for 2021, its ruler said on Sunday.

The statement did not give a comparison to actual spending in 2020, but the size of the 2021 budget is below the 66.4 billion dirhams it had set for 2020.

The budget, which was approved by Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, takes into account the exceptional economic conditions of the fiscal year 2020 and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, the statement on Sheikh Mohammed’s website said.

