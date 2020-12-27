UAE prohibits posting video of recent rape attack on media platforms: Report

The UAE’s Attorney-General has said he has ordered a ban on the posting of a recent rape attack video on all media platforms in the country in the interest of the public and in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

Dr. Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said that the Public Prosecution has now completed its investigations to identify the details of the crime, which attracted public attention after a video of the offense was posted on social media.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Public Prosecution ordered the pretrial detention of those accused of the offense, pending investigation, and legal measures have been taken against them in light of the evidence in the case and all its circumstances,” al-Shamsi said in a statement posted on the Emirates News Agency.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed it was investigating a group of young men accused of raping a girl and uploading videos of the attack on social media.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi Police investigating gang for raping girl, posting video of crime

Report: Rape used as weapon of war against Syria women

Lebanon arrests three Egyptians over Cairo hotel gang rape case

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 19:12 - GMT 16:12