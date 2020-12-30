NEWS
GULF

Death toll of Yemen's Aden airport blast rises to 26: AFP

A video grab shows the moment an ordnance hit the airport in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on December 30, 2020. (AFP)
AFP Wednesday 30 December 2020
Text size A A A

At least 26 people were killed and dozens wounded Wednesday in blasts that struck Yemen's Aden airport after a plane carrying a new unity government landed, a medical source said.

A medical source told AFP in Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen's internationally recognised government, that there were "at least 26 dead" in the explosions that took place at the airport, while more than 50 people were wounded.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Explosions rocked Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

"At least two explosions were heard as the cabinet members were leaving the aircraft," the correspondent said.

Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists formed a new power-sharing cabinet on December 18, and arrived in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, days after being sworn in Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

One Red Cross staff member killed in Yemen airport attack, 2 unaccounted for: ICRC

At least 13 killed in Aden airport attack after new Yemeni government lands

Yemeni military intercepts explosive-laden drone near Aden’s presidential palace

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 20:30 - GMT 17:30

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top