Death toll of Yemen's Aden airport blast rises to 26: AFP

At least 26 people were killed and dozens wounded Wednesday in blasts that struck Yemen's Aden airport after a plane carrying a new unity government landed, a medical source said.
Explosions rocked Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.
"At least two explosions were heard as the cabinet members were leaving the aircraft," the correspondent said.
Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists formed a new power-sharing cabinet on December 18, and arrived in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, days after being sworn in Saudi Arabia.
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 20:30 - GMT 17:30