GCC Secretary General delivers formal invite to Qatar to attend summit

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and GCC leaders during the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 30 December 2020
The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Wednesday delivered a formal invitation to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the upcoming GCC Summit, according to a press release.

Sheikh Tamim received the Secretary General, Dr. Nayef Falah al-Hajraf, at the Emiri Court in Doha Palace today, the statement added.

“I had the honor to personally deliver [Saudi] King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s invitation to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar to attend the 41st GCC Summit taking place in Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021,” al-Hajraf said.

“The 41st summit marks the beginning of a new chapter for the GCC as it enters its fifth decade,” he added.

The secretary general said the GCC will focus on meeting the ambitions of the region’s young and digital population and enabling them to compete and lead in a globally-connected post-pandemic world.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman also invited Qatar’s Emir to the Saudi capital Riyadh to attend the 40th GCC Summit.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 14:25 - GMT 11:25

