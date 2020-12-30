GCC Secretary General delivers formal invite to Qatar to attend summit

The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Wednesday delivered a formal invitation to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the upcoming GCC Summit, according to a press release.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sheikh Tamim received the Secretary General, Dr. Nayef Falah al-Hajraf, at the Emiri Court in Doha Palace today, the statement added.
“I had the honor to personally deliver [Saudi] King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s invitation to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar to attend the 41st GCC Summit taking place in Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021,” al-Hajraf said.
“The 41st summit marks the beginning of a new chapter for the GCC as it enters its fifth decade,” he added.
The secretary general said the GCC will focus on meeting the ambitions of the region’s young and digital population and enabling them to compete and lead in a globally-connected post-pandemic world.
Last year, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman also invited Qatar’s Emir to the Saudi capital Riyadh to attend the 40th GCC Summit.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman asks GCC Sec. Gen. to invite Gulf leaders to GCC Summit
Qatari media: Saudi King Salman invites Qatar’s Emir to attend GCC summit
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 14:25 - GMT 11:25