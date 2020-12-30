King Salman hopes for joint action at GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia’s al-Ula

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has said he hopes for a successful meeting with Gulf leaders toward promoting joint action ahead of next week’s GCC Summit set to be held in the Kingdom’s al-Ula.
The statement came following a cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman on Tuesday in which the Kingdom’s ministers discussed several issues, including the upcoming summit.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Saturday requested from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General to formally invite Gulf leaders to the 41st GCC Summit.
The six member states of the GCC include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.
Ahead of the summit, Bahrain hosted a virtual preparatory meeting of foreign ministers from the GCC countries in which they agreed to bolster “cooperation” in various political, economic, and social aspects.
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani expressed confidence Sunday “in Saudi Arabia’s ability to find a solution to the dispute within the Gulf.”
