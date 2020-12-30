One Red Cross staff member killed in Yemen airport attack, 2 unaccounted for: ICRC

One staff member of the International Committee of the Red Cross was killed on Wednesday when the airport in Aden was attacked, ICRC Yemen said on Twitter.



Two of its staff were unaccounted for and three were injured, it said.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen.

Hours after the attack, a second explosion was heard around Aden's Maasheq presidential palace where the cabinet members including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, as well as the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, had been taken to safely, residents and local media said.

In the airport attack, loud blasts and gunfire were heard shortly after the plane arrived from Riyadh, witnesses said. A local security source said three mortar shells had landed on the airport's hall.

Aden health official Mohamed Robeid gave the death figure and said 50 people were wounded, adding the death toll could rise. Medecins Sans Frontieres aid group earlier said 17 people had been treated for wounds at its hospital in Aden.

There was no claim of responsibility.

It was unclear what caused the second blast and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

"We and the members of the government are in the temporary capital of Aden and everyone is fine," Maeen tweeted from Maasheq palace. "The cowardly terrorist act that targeted Aden airport is part of the war that is being waged against the Yemeni state and its great people."

Jaber tweeted: "Peace, security and stability will prevail thanks to Yemenis' strong will and their brave government."

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 20:20 - GMT 17:20