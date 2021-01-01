Saudi anti-corruption body arrests several officers, officials over graft cases

Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority confirmed it has arrested several high-ranking officers and officials tied up in cases of corruption.

The Nazaha authority confirmed on Thursday that they have opened 12 separate cases on several high-ranking officials.

One case involved a retired major general from the Presidency of State Security, a former advisor at the Ministry of Interior, a retired brigadier general from the Ministry of Interior, and two businessmen and two residents of Arab nationality.

“The first and the second established an enterprise and obtained through it a contract for the supply of electronic devices with the Ministry of Interior at an amount of (11.000.000) riyals, and the first paid an amount of (1.600.000) riyals for the third in exchange for awarding the contract,” Nazaha’s statement on the first case read.

“The first also received an amount of (7.000.000) riyals in exchange for awarding a supply contract to a company at an amount of (23.485.000) riyals, and agreed with another businessman to obtain a percentage of the profits of the supply contracts with the Presidency of state security in exchange for them to be awarded to his own company,” the statement added.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) is a Saudi Arabian governmental anti-corruption agency established in 2011. Last November, the entity arrested 226 people involved in 158 criminal corruption cases. It also initiated 120 criminal cases against 184 citizens and expatriates in recent weeks

“The Authority affirms on the continuation to pursue anyone who exploits the public office to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest in any way possible,” Nazaha said in a statement.

