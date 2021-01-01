UAE oil made up nearly a third of Japan's November 2020 imports

Oil from the United Arab Emirates made up a total of 27 percent of Japan’s oil imports in November 2020, as reported by state news agency WAM.
The Asian country purchased 19 million barrels from the UAE in November out of a total 69.14 million barrels, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The UAE is one of Japan’s top oil suppliers, exporting around 62 percent of its crude oil to the island.
Oil and gas directly contributes to around 30 percent of the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP).
Relations between the two countries have long been warm, with Japan being one of the first to recognize the UAE after its founding in 1971.
Read more:
How significant is Abu Dhabi’s latest oil discovery?
UAE oil discovery part of ADNOC efforts to increase production to 5 mln bpd: Minister
UAE’s ADNOC CEO says oil demand may fluctuate, remains strong long-term
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 01 January 2021 KSA 14:01 - GMT 11:01