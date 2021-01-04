Emir of Qatar confirms his attendance at GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia

Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani confirms his attendance at GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia's AlUla, according to an official statement.

The Qatari Emir’s announcement regarding his attendance comes on the eve of the 41st GCC Summit set to be held in Saudi Arabia's AlUla city.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Monday, Kuwait confirmed that Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen its air, land and sea borders to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the upcoming GCC summit of Gulf Arab leaders on Tuesday in AlUla will aim to unify the path toward promoting prosperity and achieving the interests of the region.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reopens airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait minister

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince: AlUla GCC Summit to promote unified path

King Salman hopes for joint action at GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 22:27 - GMT 19:27