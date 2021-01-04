FIFA selects three UAE referees for Club World Cup

FIFA has selected three Emirati referees to take part in the Club World Cup in February, the official WAM news agency reported on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates’ referee Mohammed Abdullah Hassan and assistant referees Mohammed al-Hammadi and Hassan al-Mihri will be officiating the tournament in Doha alongside sixteen other referees from around the world.

Hassan has been a qualified referee since 2010 and officiated a match between France and Peru at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, assisted by both Al Hammadi and Al Mihri.

The FIFA Club World Cup was originally scheduled for December 2020, but was postponed to February 2021 due to the “disruptive effect of the [COVID-19] pandemic on the confederations’ continental club championships that serve as a pathway for the event,” according to a FIFA statement carried by WAM.

Seven clubs will be taking part in this year’s cup. Egypt’s Al-Ahly will represent Africa, South Korea’s Ulsan FC will represent Asia, Germany’s Bayern Munich will represent Europe, Mexico’s Tigres will represent North America, New Zealand’s Auckland FC will represent Oceania, the winners of South America’s Copa Libertadores will represent the continent, and Qatar’s Al-Duhail will represent the host country.

Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 17:06 - GMT 14:06