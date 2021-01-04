Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince: AlUla GCC Summit to promote unified path

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the upcoming GCC summit of Gulf Arab leaders will aim to unify the path toward promoting prosperity and achieving the interests of the region, as the Kingdom agreed on reopening its land, sea and air borders to Qatar.

"The policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is based on a solid approach targeting achieving the ultimate interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the Arab countries, in addition to harnessing entire endeavors for the good of their peoples and to realize their security and stability," his statement released on the Saudi Press Agency read.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia is set to reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar as of Monday night, according to Kuwait’s foreign minister.

"Based on (Kuwait's ruler Emir) Sheikh Nawaf's proposal, it was agreed to open the airspace and land and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, starting from this evening," says Kuwait’s foreign minister on state TV.

The reopening of the borders come on the eve of the 41st GCC Summit set to be held in Saudi Arabia's AlUla city.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reopens airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait minister

King Salman hopes for joint action at GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman asks GCC Sec. Gen. to invite Gulf leaders to GCC Summit

Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 21:57 - GMT 18:57