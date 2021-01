Saudi Arabia is set to reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar, according to Kuwait’s foreign minister.

Both land and sea borders will reopen as of Monday night, according to a statement made by Kuwait's foreign minister in televised comment.

The reopening of the borders come on the eve of the 41st GCC Summit set to be held in Saudi Arabia's AlUla city.

(Developing)

Last Update: Monday, 04 January 2021 KSA 21:40 - GMT 18:40