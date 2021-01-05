Emir of Kuwait thanks Saudi leadership, congratulates GCC leaders for AlUla Summit

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah on Tuesday thanked Saudi Arabia’s leadership for hosting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in the Kingdom’s AlUla.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported that Sheikh Nawaf congratulated GCC leaders for concluding AlUla Declaration, which he said “reminds us of the huge endeavors of the late [Kuwaiti Emir] Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah” to make this declaration possible.

Read more: GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia begins in AlUla’s Maraya Hall

Sheikh Nawaf thanked “King Salman bin Abdulaziz, his government and people for hosting the GCC summit, welcomed Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri and commended Cairo’s support for the security and stability of the region,” according to a statement by KUNA.

The emir also thanked US President Donald Trump and his adviser Jared Kushner for their contribution, KUNA added.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Tuesday Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to AlUla with a hug for the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

Last month, Kuwait's Emir said he is happy with the achievement reached and the continuous efforts to solve the Gulf dispute, according to a statement by the Kuwait News Agency.

Saudi Arabia said it appreciates the efforts made by Kuwait to “bridge the gap” of viewpoints regarding the Gulf crisis, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar, according to Kuwait’s foreign minister. Both land and sea borders reopened as of Monday night, according to a statement made by Kuwait's foreign minister in televised comment.

Read more:

GCC Secretary-General says Saudi-Qatari borders reopening reflects ‘deep-rooted’ ties

Qatar’s Emir confirms attendance at GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Saudi Arabia optimistic on finalizing deal to end Gulf rift soon: FM

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 15:54 - GMT 12:54