Egypt says it will open its airspace with Qatar pending fulfillment of demands

Egypt will open its airspace with Qatar, Al Arabiya sources report, adding that implementation will be contingent on the fulfillment of Egyptian requirements.

Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry will take part in the 41st GCC Summit, Reuters reported citing an official source.

No further details about list of demands have been provided yet.

This comes a day after Kuwait’s foreign minister had announced that Saudi Arabia would be reopening its borders with Qatar starting from Jan. 4, three years after diplomatic and trade ties were severed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is heading to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, Qatari News Agency reported on Tuesday morning.

The summit is expected to see the signing of a deal between the GCC member states that would end the ongoing political rift.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Doha in 2017.

Read more:

Qatar’s Emir heads to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for GCC Summit

GCC Secretary-General says Saudi-Qatari borders reopening reflects ‘deep-rooted’ ties

Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla hosts the 41st GCC Summit

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43