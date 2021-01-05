GCC Summit: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Qatar’s Emir, reviews bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the GCC summit in AlUla on Tuesday, state news agency SPA reported.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance joint Gulf action,” SPA reported.

The summit saw all Gulf countries sign the AlUla declaration which Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said formally ended the dispute with Qatar.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denies.

The Crown Prince had said during the summit there was an urgent need for Gulf countries to unite their efforts, especially in the face of the Iranian threat in the region.

“We urgently need to unite our efforts to… confront the challenges that surround us, particularly the threats posed by the Iranian regime’s nuclear program, its ballistic missile program, and the destructive projects adopted by its proxies through terrorist and sectarian activities to destabilize the security and stability of the region,” the crown prince said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 20:20 - GMT 17:20