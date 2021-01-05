GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia begins in AlUla’s Maraya Hall

All six delegations from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have begun arriving at Maraya Hall in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla where they will begin their annual summit.

The special summit this year marks a new shift in relations with Qatar, whose Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived on a Qatar Airways plane and was greeted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The summit in AlUla comes a day after Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar, marking an end of a three-year boycott in diplomatic and trade ties between the two countries.

Bahrain’s delegation is being represented by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, who was the first to arrive at the Prince Abdul Majeed Bin Abdulaziz Domestic Airport in AlUla.

“We thank Saudi Arabia for its efforts to promote the march and unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Prince Salman bin Hamad said.

The United Arab Emirates delegation is being headed by Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid while Oman’s delegation is being led by Deputy Prime Minister Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said.

Kuwait, who has played a major role as mediator between the boycotting countries and Qatar for the past several years, sent its Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

