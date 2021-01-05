GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla would restore Gulf unity: UAE official

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday that a Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday would restore Gulf unity.

Gargash said in a Twitter post that “more work lies ahead and we are moving in the right direction”. His comments came after a senior Trump administration official said a deal aimed at ending a long-running dispute with Qatar would be signed on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday night, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the upcoming GCC summit of Gulf Arab leaders in AlUla will aim to unify the path toward promoting prosperity and achieving the interests of the region.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also confirmed his attendance at GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia's AlUla, according to an official statement.

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 00:24 - GMT 21:24