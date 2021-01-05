GCC Secretary-General says Saudi-Qatari borders reopening reflects ‘deep-rooted’ ties

The reopening of air, sea, and land borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar reflect the “deep-rooted” ties between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, the council’s Secretary-General Nayef Falah al-Hajraf said on Monday.

Kuwait’s foreign minister had on Monday night announced that the Kingdom would be reopening its borders with Qatar starting from Jan. 4, three years after diplomatic and trade ties were severed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This decision on the eve of the 41st GCC summit is a reflection of sincere efforts being made to ensure the success of tomorrow’s summit across all areas despite the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic,” al-Hajraf said.

“Today’s announcement once again proves that the GCC embodies a deep-rooted partnership that consistently overcomes challenges while advancing the interests of the GCC people thanks to the leadership and wisdom of its leaders.”

Press Release: GCC Secretary General welcomes the opening of air, sea, and land borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.#GCCSUMMIT41https://t.co/Jm2KLsYRLJ — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) January 4, 2021

The GCC Summit will be held in the Maraya Concert Hall in Saudi Arabia’s ancient AlUla city on Tuesday.

The summit is expected to see a signing ceremony of a deal ending the rift between Qatar and several other members of the GCC and Egypt.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s ancient city of AlUla hosts the 41st GCC Summit

Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses regional issues with Kuwaiti, Omani counterparts

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince: AlUla GCC Summit to promote unified path

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 10:24 - GMT 07:24