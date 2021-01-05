Gulf citizens say they have benefitted from being united under GCC

Gulf Arab citizens have said they have gained many benefits from their countries being united under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) umbrella over the years, from the ease of travel and the sharing of a common identity.

“As a GCC citizen, you get special treatment in all the Gulf countries like getting a card, entry, and everything else,” said one citizen from Saudi Arabia.

“If a Kuwaiti goes to Saudi Arabia, he's like a Saudi, and a Saudi is in Qatar, he's like a Qatari. Thank god,” another citizen from Kuwait said.

The streets across the GCC countries are expecting an important 41st GCC Summit being held on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia’s historic province of AlUla.

A day earlier, Kuwait confirmed a major breakthrough had been achieved after Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen its airspace and land and sea borders with Qatar more than three years after severing diplomatic and trade ties.

“When I go to any Gulf country, I don't feel like I'm a stranger. I feel I'm a citizen myself. The GCC has provided a lot to the Gulf Arab countries. We've become a family under one roof,” said one man from Oman.

The Gulf Summit in AlUla is expected to see a signing ceremony that will reunify Qatar with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait after three years of deterioration in ties.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim has confirmed he will be attending the summit in AlUla in person as well.

