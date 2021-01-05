Qatar’s Emir heads to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for GCC Summit

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is heading to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, Qatari News Agency reported on Tuesday morning.

The Emir confirmed his attendance a day earlier after an announcement that Saudi Arabia would be reopening its airspace and land and sea borders to Qatar.

The Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, was also heading to the Kingdom on Tuesday morning, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) confirmed.

Bahraini News Agency reported that Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa was also on his way to AlUla.

The summit is expected to see the signing of a deal between the GCC member states that would end the ongoing political rift.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade links with Doha in 2017.

