Watch: Qataris celebrate Saudi Arabia borders reopening after three year closure 

Videos circulating on social media showed Qataris celebrating the moment Kuwait’s foreign minister announced on Monday evening that Saudi Arabia would be reopening its air, land, and sea borders to their country.

In one video, a tearful Qatari boy is seen jumping up and down in excitement during a phone call with his father.

“[Saudi Arabia’s borders] opened. [Saudi Arabia’s borders] opened,” the boy said while crying, “Come on, let’s go.”

In another video, a group of Qatari men erupted in cheers after announcement in a televised statement, and celebrated by performing a national dance.

The reopening of air, sea, and land borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar reflect the “deep-rooted” ties between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, the council’s Secretary-General Nayef Falah al-Hajraf had said on Monday.

“This decision on the eve of the 41st GCC summit is a reflection of sincere efforts being made to ensure the success of tomorrow’s summit across all areas despite the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic,” al-Hajraf said.

“Today’s announcement once again proves that the GCC embodies a deep-rooted partnership that consistently overcomes challenges while advancing the interests of the GCC people thanks to the leadership and wisdom of its leaders.”

