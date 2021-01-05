GCC Summit: Saudi Crown Prince says member states must unite against challenges

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)’s member states “desperately need to” unify their efforts to advance the region and face the challenges that surround them, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during his opening speech at the 41st GCC Summit in AlUla on Tuesday.

“The threats posed by the Iranian regime’s nuclear program, its ballistic missile program, and its destructive missions that it and its proxies carries out, and all of its terrorist and sectarian activities that are aimed at destabilizing the region,” pose the biggest challenge to the region, the crown prince said.

The GCC leaders must call on the international community to work together to stop these programs that threaten the security of the region and the world, he added.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also announced that the member states have all signed the AlUla Declaration, named after the Saudi Arabian region where the historic summit was held.

The summit is missing two great leaders who played a major role in mediating talks between member states, the late Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and the late Sultan Qaboos, the crown prince said.

“We consider with great thanks and appreciation the efforts to heal the rift that were previously led by His Highness Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad - may God have mercy on him - and His Highness Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad continued to follow them,” he said.

The crown prince also thanked the United States for its efforts in mediating the rift between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

The countries cut diplomatic and trade links with Doha in 2017 over its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and its interference in their affairs.

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 15:31 - GMT 12:31