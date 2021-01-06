Qatar welcomes AlUla declaration amid GCC summit: SPA

Qatar welcomed the AlUla declaration, which was announced on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit held in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla on Tuesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SPA reported that Qatar said that this meeting comes as an extension of the” joint work process in the Gulf” and that it “strengthens the bonds of friendliness and brotherhood between people, anchoring the principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect” in the GCC.

Citing a statement, SPA said Qatar stressed that the unity of the Gulf and the restoration of the unity of the people of the region has always been a priority.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the sidelines of the GCC summit in AlUla, SPA reported.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance joint Gulf action,” according to SPA.

The summit saw all Gulf countries sign the AlUla declaration which Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said formally ended the dispute with Qatar.

“What happened today is... the turning of the page on all points of difference and a full return of diplomatic relations,” Prince Faisal told a press conference at the conclusion of the landmark regional summit.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s FM: AlUla declaration ends dispute with Qatar, restores all ties

GCC Summit: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Qatar’s Emir, reviews bilateral ties

GCC Summit: Saudi Crown Prince says member states must unite against Iran’s threats

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 10:30 - GMT 07:30