Yemen's army thwarts a Houthi infiltration attempt northwest of Saada

Four Iran-backed Houhti militiamen were killed, others captured, as the Yemeni army thwarted their infiltration attempt northwest of Saada, said Brigadier General Mohammed al-Jaradi, the commander of the fifth battalion of the border guards.

Earlier two women were killed and a number of civilians were injured in Houthi bombings of homes of the people of Al-Haima area in Taiz.

A large blast and gunfire was heard at Aden airport shortly after a plane carrying Yemen’s newly-formed government landed last Wednesday, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

At least 25 people were killed and 110 others wounded in the attack on Aden airport, local security sources told Reuters.

Last Update: Wednesday, 06 January 2021 KSA 18:50 - GMT 15:50