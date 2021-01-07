Biofuel produced from coffee waste by UAE researchers

A biofuel has been produced from coffee waste by researchers from the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, as reported by state new agency WAM.

Dr Eyas Mahmoud from the College of Engineering and one of the researchers said, “More than two billion cups of coffee are consumed around the world, and the basic material for making coffee is disposed of in a landfill, which is estimated to be six million tons annually, causing environmental damage.”

The two-year project aimed to find alternatives to dumping coffee waste in landfills, which are expensive to maintain and harmful to people and the environment.

Several different types of biofuels produced from coffee were examined in the study, including biodiesel, biogas, bioethanol, bio-oil and pellet fuel.

Biofuels from coffee waste are made from the natural oils found inside coffee beans.

Dr Mahmoud added: “Through this research, we were able to recycle this waste and convert it into fuel and value-added products through Bio-refineries to participate in solving the problem of many countries in the high costs of disposing of coffee waste.”

