First Qatari vehicle enters Saudi Arabia after reopening of Salwa border

The first Qatari vehicle entered Saudi Arabia on Saturday after the reopening of the Salwa border between the two Gulf countries, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

He also said several other vehicles from Qatar were waiting at the border for procedures to enter the neighboring country.

The Kingdom formally reopened its airspace, land and sea borders with Qatar on Monday, one day before the GCC Summit was held in AlUla.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have formally restored ties to Doha after more than three years of a boycott.



شاهد.. بدء دخول المواطنين القطريين للسعودية بعد إعادة فتح #منفذ_سلوى الحدودي بين البلدين. pic.twitter.com/TAhCkk8dUM — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) January 9, 2021

