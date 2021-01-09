Saudi Arabia’s fourth FII conference will focus on ‘reimagining the global economy’

The Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII-I), will host the fourth annual FII conference in Saudi Arabia this month under the theme of “The Neo-Renaissance”, as thought leaders, policy makers and top government officials discuss reimagining the global economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yassir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and chairman of Saudi Aramco, will be among those attending the multi-hub conference, which will be held on January 27-28 at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in Riyadh, with speakers and audiences joining physically and virtually from FII satellites in New York, Paris, Beijing and Mumbai.

Saudi Arabia postponed its fourth FII conference to January 2021 from October 2020 due to global travel issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FII Institute will act as the curator of a global conversation that is needed to spark concrete actions and mobilize cross-border thought leadership, collaboration and resources.

“There has never been a more important time for leaders, investors and policy makers to come together to work towards re-energizing the global economy,” al-Rumayyan said in a statement in the lead up to the conference.

The FII Institute has identified sustainable investment, global economic growth and the future of healthcare, digitization, education and culture as priority topics which concern communities. Sessions will also address the rebirth of SMEs, and how investing in culture can make it an engine of growth to support artists and museums and rectify long-standing gender inequalities.

FII will also address how the sports and entertainment industries can reinvent themselves by combining virtual events and in-person experiences to grow revenue.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, said: “The 4th edition of FII will see the most innovative technologies to facilitate global conversations and to be inclusive at the benefit of all of humanity.”

“The FII Institute will act as a catalyst and a pioneer to allow interaction and exchange of disruptive ideas. There has never been a more important time to bring the greatest minds together to harness this opportunity to reimagine our world.”

The Institute was founded in Riyadh to bring together global leaders, tech pioneers, experts and policy makers to enable concrete ideas that can solve today’s most pressing societal issues, while creating long-term platforms to reshape the future of humanity sustainably.

The FII Institute will play a leading role in shaping a much-needed debate about how to respond to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

