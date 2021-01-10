Watch: Heavy rains cause major floods in Saudi Arabia’s Ha’il region

Heavy rainfall has led to floods in Saudi Arabia’s Ha’il region, including its main city and its surrounding suburbs, according to videos posted on social media.

Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology had expected the continuation of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy winds in the regions of Mecca, al-Baha, and Asir, extending to parts of the regions of Ha’il and al-Jawf.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Watch: Civil defense teams have closed some major roads in #SaudiArabia’s Ha’il following heavy torrential rains in the southwestern parts of the city that caused major floods.https://t.co/Wxq42diqwq pic.twitter.com/jxOm7YpIC6 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 9, 2021

One video, in particular, went viral across social media in Saudi Arabia that captured the moment a child was swept away by a strong flood in the northwest region of Asir on Thursday. The child was saved after a citizen managed to save him.

Other videos shared from Hail city showed citizens and residents stuck on a major highway after heavy rains caused a massive flood on the roads.

Videos showed Ha’il region’s police helping navigate traffic overnight caused by the floods.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Hail sees unusual weather with heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms

Watch: Rare sand tornado strikes al-Jawf desert in Saudi Arabia

Guinness World Records confirms al-Ahsa Oasis largest in the world

Last Update: Sunday, 10 January 2021 KSA 23:23 - GMT 20:23