Bahrain reopens airspace for Qatar-registered aircraft

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has announced that Bahrain’s airspace is open for Qatar-registered aircraft, in accordance with established procedures, state news agency BNA reported.

Leaders of the six-member GCC signed the AlUla declaration at the conclusion of the Gulf summit, ending the dispute with Qatar and restoring full ties with it.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denies.

Based on Kuwait's ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf's proposal, it was agreed to open the airspace and land and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar.

The reopening of the borders came on the eve of the 41st GCC Summit which was held in Saudi Arabia's AlUla city.

On Thursday evening, Qatar Airways said it has started restarting a number of its flights through Saudi airspace, with the operation of the first scheduled flight from Doha to Johannesburg.

Egypt will open its airspace with Qatar, Al Arabiya sources reported on Tuesday, adding that implementation will be contingent on the fulfillment of Egyptian requirements.

According to Al Arabiya sources, Egypt still has a number of reservations in regards to Qatar’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood as well as Qatari media coverage against Cairo.

