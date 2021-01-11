Dubai-based Emirates airline resumes flights to Seattle, Dallas, San Francisco

The Dubai-based Emirates airline on Monday announced it will resume non-stop services to Seattle, Dallas, and San Francisco, taking the airline’s network to ten North American destinations, according to a press release.

Earlier, the airline resumed its flight services to Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Toronto, and Washington DC.

“The airline will also be providing its customers more options and choice with additional flights to New York , Los Angeles and São Paulo,” the press release said, adding that effective 1st February, it will be operating double daily flights to New York JFK, and a daily flight to Los Angeles LAX.

“Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network and currently serves 114 destinations on six continents,” the airline said.

In November 2020, the airline said it was reopening its airport lounges around the world, starting with the airline’s lounge in Egypt’s Cairo International Airport, according to a press release.

“Emirates has been introducing services aimed at providing customers with a safe and seamless airport experience,” according to the press release.

Also in November, Emirates said it has processed nearly 1.7 million refund requests, delivering on its promise to complete the refund backlog that had stacked up as coronavirus forced millions globally to cancel flights.

