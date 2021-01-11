NEOM’s ‘THE LINE:’ An environmentally friendly, car-free city in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday announced the launch of “THE LINE” in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, an environmentally friendly city that “will reimagine and revitalize the future of urban living.”

According to NEOM’s official website, THE LINE is described as a “never-before-seen approach to urbanization.” It is a 170-kilometer (kilometer) belt of re-imagined urban development with multiple, hyper-connected communities, with natural and walkable spaces.

“We need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one,” the Crown Prince said while announcing the launch of THE LINE.

“Today, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of NEOM, I present to you THE LINE. A city of a million residents with a length of 170 kilometer that preserves 95 percent of nature within NEOM, with zero cars, zero streets and zero carbon emissions,” he added.

Environmentally friendly

THE LINE will be built around nature, as large areas of land will be preserved for conservation, supporting NEOM’s environment and heritage.

According to a press release, all energy in NEOM will be 100 percent renewable, including solar, wind and hydrogen-based power generation. This will ensure clean and pollution-free urban environments.

“Communities will be powered by various types of renewable energy, allowing industry back into the heart of communities and creating an environment free from pollution,” THE LINE’s press release said.

During development of THE LINE, strict environmental controls are put in place to preserve NEOM’s natural environment and rich heritage, according to the project’s website.

Modern cities are polluted, congested, loud and disconnected from nature, compromising our quality of life.

We are redefining urban space for future living, where people come first.



Welcome to the new future.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of NEOM project in 2017. The city is positioned to become a high-tech, next generation city, and global center for innovation, trade and creativity in the Kingdom.

It is one of Saudi Arabia’s mega-projects, aimed at boosting the Kingdom’s tourism sector – a central tenant of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan that aims to transform the country’s economy for a post-hydrocarbon age.

Sustainability is one of the major aims of the Vision 2030 plan. “At the heart of our Vision is a society in which all enjoy a good quality of life, a healthy lifestyle and an attractive living environment,” according to its website.

