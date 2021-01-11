Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister discuss ties in AlUla

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio on Sunday in AlUla, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Press Agency added that during the meeting, the two reviewed aspects of the Saudi-Italian relations, and ways of enhancing them in various fields. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince reveals project ‘THE LINE’ in futuristic city of NEOM

Maraya Hall: The Guinness World Record home to the 41st GCC Summit

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla city: An open museum of history, culture, artifacts

Last Update: Monday, 11 January 2021 KSA 02:27 - GMT 23:27