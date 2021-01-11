UAE reunites two Yemeni Jewish families after over a decade apart

The United Arab Emirates has reunited two Jewish families from Yemen, with the rest of their member family members on UAE soil, the state news agency reported Monday.

Scattered between the UAE, Yemen and London several relatives were unable to see each other for over a decade.

With separations of over 21 and 15 years respectively, the two families were finally reunited.

Comprising 15 members, the first family saw the grandfather, grandmother and uncle travel from Yemen to the UAE for the family reunion.

Yitzhak Fayez, 35, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that he had not seen his uncle and grandparents since he moved to the UK from Yemen.

“The last time I saw them was as a child. They are today meeting their great grandchildren for the first time,” he said.

“Today, the UAE made my family’s dream come true after we had lost hope on getting reunited, after 21 years of separation”.

His mother, Losa Fayez, said that their reunion had put an end to 21 years of suffering.

The second family, consisting of five members, saw a reunion after 15 years apart. The mother, two children and father, Haron Salem were flown in from Yemen to the UAE to meet their relative, who lives in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are to the UAE. We are very happy being here reunited with our family member. The UAE is truly the homeland of love, tolerance and peace,” Salem said.

