Kuwait’s government submits resignation to Prime Minister

An aerial view shows Kuwait City. (Reuters)
Reuters, Kuwait City Tuesday 12 January 2021
Kuwait government ministers submitted their resignation en masse to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah on Tuesday, the government communications office said, after lawmakers submitted a motion asking to question the premier.

Sheikh Sabah must submit the government's resignation to the OPEC member state's ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, for approval.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 January 2021 KSA 17:32 - GMT 14:32

