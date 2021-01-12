NEWS
Saudi Arabia’s Khalid bin Salman, UN Envoy to Yemen discuss political developments

Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman Al Saud. (File photo: AFP)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 12 January 2021
Saudi Arabia Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman discussed developments in Yemen and Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian response with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

“I assured the Envoy of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reach a comprehensive political resolution according to the three references, which will ensure peace and stability for Yemen and the region,” bin Salman in a tweet added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 January 2021 KSA 01:14 - GMT 22:14

