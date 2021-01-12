UAE official welcomes US designation of Iran-backed Houthis as terrorist group

The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs on Monday welcomed the United States’ move to designate Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization.

“We welcome the US administration’s decision to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, and to place its leaders on terrorist lists,” Anwar Gargash said in a tweet.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States will designate the Iran-backed Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, and three of its leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an official statement on Monday.

A Yemeni Shia Houthi holds a poster of Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes and Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani during a protest in Sanaa, Yemen, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP)

Earlier on Monday, both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain welcomed the United States’ decision to designate the Iran-backed Houthi militia as a terrorist organization.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the move is in line with the Yemeni government’s efforts to “put an end to the violations of the Iran-backed militia and the real dangers it poses, which has led to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation of the Yemeni people, and the ongoing threats to the international peace and security.”

Read more:

Houthis say want to strengthen relations with ally Iran

Iran ambassador to Sanaa is Khamenei's direct representative: Former Houthi official

Attack on Aden airport meant to ‘eliminate’ new govt: Yemen’s PM

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 January 2021 KSA 23:12 - GMT 20:12