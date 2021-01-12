Yemeni twins arrive in Riyadh for emergency surgery under humanitarian program

Parasitic conjoined twins from Yemen have arrived in Saudi Arabia to receive specialist medical treatment under a humanitarian program offered by the Kingdom, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The twins and their parents arrived at King Salman Airbase on Tuesday, and were taken to King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Pediatrics to be considered for separation surgery. If the operation goes ahead, it will be the 49th separation surgery performed by the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Conjoined twins on the way from Yemen to Saudi Arabia for specialist medical treatment. (SPA)

A conjoined twin becomes parasitic when it stops developing in the fetus, and can present severe health problems to the fully developed twin, once born.

The parents and the head of the medical team, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabia’ah, extended thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for launching the humanitarian initiative intended to provide medical treatment to people from poorer countries

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief signs agreement with WFP to support Yemen Response Plan

Saudi Arabia among top aid providers for Palestinians, nearly $1 mln per day

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre: Outreach with a global footprint

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 January 2021 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22