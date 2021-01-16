Saudi Arabia will open an embassy in Qatar’s capital Doha within days: FM

Saudi Arabia will open an embassy in Qatar’s capital city Doha within days, the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart in Riyadh.
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows the leaders of the GCC countries. (AFP)
Watch: Passengers check in at #Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, as the first commercial flight to #Saudi Arabia in three and a half years prepares to take off.https://t.co/A1we4CrlmI pic.twitter.com/sdwT8wtfIE— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 11, 2021
Last Update: Saturday, 16 January 2021 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04