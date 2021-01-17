In pictures: Thick fog covers city of Dubai

Residents of the UAE’s Dubai took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share pictures and videos of Sunday morning’s thick, heavy fog that was seen across the city.
Thick fog blanketed the #Dubai skyline this morning…— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 17, 2021
Photos courtesy: Instagram/Mahzain_malik, Instagram/jimmymanalel pic.twitter.com/pugVOj4KyW
The fog in Dubai this morning was crazy. #Dubai #Fog pic.twitter.com/5r5lyc9Ato— L A Hodges (@iamnamiri) January 17, 2021
SHOW MORE
#DubaiFog pic.twitter.com/xuGcgeugTa— 𝗔nkeet (@ankeetbajaj) January 17, 2021
Last Update: Sunday, 17 January 2021 KSA 10:23 - GMT 07:23