Kuwait’s emir has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah and his cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.

Sheikh Sabah’s cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government, KUNA said.

Last Update: Monday, 18 January 2021 KSA 13:19 - GMT 10:19