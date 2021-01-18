UAE-Israel visa exemption deal postponed over coronavirus worries

The United Arab Emirates has postponed the implementation of a visa-exemption agreement with Israel after Israel required anyone entering from the Gulf state to be quarantined as a COVID-19 precaution, Israeli officials said on Monday.



For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



Visa waivers were a centerpiece of a Sept 15 deal formalizing Israeli-UAE relations. According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, they were meant to have gone into effect by February 13, having been ratified by Abu Dhabi last Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



But the Israeli ministry said in a statement that its UAE counterpart had “suspended” the waiver agreement until July 1 “given efforts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus”.



Citizens of the two countries can obtain visas through their airlines, as tens of thousands have done since the normalization pact.

Read more:

UAE-Israel relations take off with aviation deal, includes 28 weekly Tel Aviv flights

First plane with Israeli tourists lands in UAE after normalization deal

‘Welcome to Israel’: First UAE delegation received by Israeli PM Netanyahu at airport



Monday’s announcement followed a decision by Israel’s Health Ministry to require that anyone coming from the UAE be taken to a military-run “coronavirus motel” for a quarantine lasting between 10 and 12 days.



Israel had previously exempted the UAE from its watchlist of so-called “red” countries. The UAE, with a population of 9 million, has seen a surge in cases this month, with new infections surpassing 3,000 per day for the first time.



Israel, whose population is of a similar size, has also been struggling with the pandemic even as it implements the world’s fastest-paced vaccination program. Israel’s Health Ministry has logged more than 5,000 new cases per day this week.

Last Update: Monday, 18 January 2021 KSA 18:16 - GMT 15:16