Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia approves AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines after Pfizer success

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has approved the use of two more COVID-19 vaccines made by pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Moderna, Al Arabiya reported on Monday.

It follows the success of the Pfizer vaccination rollout.

The move comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to increase the vaccine availability for its citizens and residents, the Health Director of the Eastern Province, Dr. Ibrahim al-Arifi told the news channel in an interview.

Saudi Arabia has ensured that large amounts of the vaccines are available across the country, he added.

People take advantage of a new coronavirus vaccination center at the old Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

The Kingdom began its nationwide vaccination campaign on December 17, with the first vaccination center opening in the capital, Riyadh.

More than two million people have already registered to receive the dose, with over 250,000 people already having received it, according to the health ministry.

Citizens and expatriates who have valid national IDs and residency permits are illegible to receive the vaccines.

The ministry has urged all members of the public to register for one of the vaccines, if they meet the health requirements to receive a dose, and assured them that there have been no reports of side effects.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 11:10 - GMT 08:10