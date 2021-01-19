One dead, eight injured in 19-vehicle crash in Abu Dhabi after heavy fog envelops UAE

One person has died and eight people injured in a 19-vehicle crash in Abu Dhabi’s al-Maqatara area, the Abu Dhabi police said on Tuesday.

“The deceased was identified as an Asian, and eight motorists were left with injuries,” the police said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The accident was the result of the drivers’ failure to consider the weather conditions and make sure that a safe distance was kept with the car in front of them, the statement added.

A 19-vehicle crash in Abu Dhabi’s al-Maqatara area. (Twitter)

The police urged drivers to take caution on the road to minimize distractions, especially during foggy hours, to avoid accidents.

With heavy fog reported across the country on Tuesday, officials warned that the weather could last for a few days.

Read more:

In pictures: Thick fog covers city of Dubai

IN PICTURES: Thick fog covers the UAE prompting flight delays

VIDEO: Dense fog causes dozens of cars to pile up on Abu Dhabi highway

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 11:48 - GMT 08:48