US issues sanctions waivers to UN, ICRC in Yemen after Houthi sanctions

ICRC and a Red Crescent volunteer look at an Airbus A320 aircraft at an airport in Yemen's southern city of Aden, October 16, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Tuesday 19 January 2021
The United States has exempted various aid groups, including the United Nations and the Red Cross, from Yemen-related sanctions, according to a notice posted to the US Department of Treasury website on Tuesday.

The exemptions to the blacklisting of Yemen’s Houthis aim to allow aid groups to support humanitarian projects, democracy building, education and environmental protection, according to the notice.

- Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 18:55 - GMT 15:55

